Q1 2024 Genuine Parts Co Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 18, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Genuine Parts First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. This call is being recorded on Wednesday, April 18, 2024. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Tim Walsh, Senior Director, Investor Relations.



Tim Walsh -



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Genuine Parts Company's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. Joining us on the call today are Paul Donahue, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Will Stengel, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Bert Nappier, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



In addition to this morning's press release, a supplemental slide presentation can be found on the Investors page of the Genuine Parts Company website. Today's call is being webcast, and a replay will also be made available on the company's website after the call. Following our prepared remarks, the call will be open for questions, the responses to which will reflect management's views as of today, April 18, 2024. If we're