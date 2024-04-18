Q1 2024 Iridium Communications Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 18, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Iridium Communications First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note today's event is being recorded.



I'd now like to turn the conference over to Kenneth Levy, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Kenneth B. Levy - Iridium Communications Inc. - VP of IR



Thanks, Rocco. Good morning, and welcome to Iridium's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. Joining me on the call this morning are our CEO, Matt Desch; and our CFO, Tom Fitzpatrick. Today's call will begin with a discussion of our first quarter results followed by Q&A. I trust you've had an opportunity to review this morning's earnings release, which is available on the Investor Relations section of Iridium's website.



Before I turn things over to Matt, I'd like to caution all participants that our call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical fact and include