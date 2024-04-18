Apr 18, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day. And thank you for standing by. Welcome to Q4 2024 Apogee Enterprises, Inc. earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Jeff Huebschen, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Jeff Huebschen - Apogee Enterprises Inc - Vice President, Investor Relations
Thank you, Gigi. Good morning, everyone. And welcome to Apogee Enterprises F2024 fourth quarter earnings call. With me today are Ty Silberhorn, Apogee's Chief Executive Officer; and Matt Osberg, Chief Financial Officer. I'd like to remind everyone that there are slides to accompany today's remarks. And these are available in the Investor Relations section of Apogee's website.
During this call, we will reference certain non-GAAP financial measures. Definitions of these measures and a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measures are provided in the earnings release and slide deck we issued this morning. I'd also like to remind everyone that our call will
Q4 2024 Apogee Enterprises Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 18, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...