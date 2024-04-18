Q1 2024 Brandywine Realty Trust Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 18, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Welcome to the Brandywine Realty Trust First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call.



Gerard H. Sweeney - Brandywine Realty Trust - President, CEO & Trustee



Kevin, thank you very much. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for participating in our first quarter 2024 earnings call. On today's call with me are George Johnstone, our Executive Vice President of Operations; Dan Palazzo, Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer; Tom Wirth, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Prior to beginning, certain information discussed during our call may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities law. Although we believe estimates reflected in these statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we cannot give assurance that the anticipated