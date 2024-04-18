Q1 2024 Blackstone Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 18, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Blackstone First Quarter 2024 Investor Call. Today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Weston Tucker, Head of Shareholder Relations. Please go ahead.



Weston M. Tucker - Blackstone Inc. - Senior MD & Head of Shareholder Relations



Thanks, Katy, and good morning and welcome to Blackstone's first quarter conference call. Joining today are Steve Schwarzman, Chairman and CEO; Jon Gray, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Michael Chae, Chief Financial Officer.



Earlier this morning, we issued a press release and slide presentation, which are available on our website. We expect to file our 10-Q report in a few weeks.



I'd like to remind you that today's call may include forward-looking statements, which are uncertain and may differ from actual results materially. We do not undertake any duty to update these statements. For a discussion of some of the factors that could affect results, please see the Risk Factors section of our 10-K