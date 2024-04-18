Q1 2024 Snap-On Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 18, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Snap-on Incorporated 2024 First Quarter Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Sara Verbsky, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Sara M. Verbsky - Snap-on Incorporated - VP of IR



Thank you, Gary, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us today as we review Snap-on's first quarter results, which are detailed in our press release issued earlier this morning.



We have on the call, Nick Pinchuk, Snap-on's Chief Executive Officer; and Aldo Pagliari, Snap-on's Chief Financial Officer. Nick will kick off our call this morning with his perspective on our performance. Aldo will then provide a more detailed review of our financial results.



After Nick provides some closing thoughts, we'll take your questions. As usual, we've provided slides to supplement our discussion. These slides can be accessed under the Downloads tab in the webcast viewer as well as on our website, snapon.com, under the