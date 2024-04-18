Q1 2024 Triumph Financial Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 18, 2024 / 02:30PM GMT

Luke Wyse - Triumph Financial, Inc. - SVP, Finance & Investor Relations



It's 9:30 in Dallas. So let's get started. We know you likely have numerous demands vying for your attention during this busy time. Of the quarter. So we'd like to open by thanking you for your interest in Triumph Financial and for joining us this morning to discuss our first quarter results.



With that, let's get to business. Aaron's letter last evening covered a lot both about the quarter's results and the opportunities we see to create future shareholder value through prudent and timely investments. Today, reiterating its closing, we are impacted by the soft freight market, but excited about the long-term momentum we see. As reference last evening, we published our quarterly shareholder letter that letter and our quarterly results will form the basis of our call today.



However, before we get started, I would like to remind you that this conversation may include forward-looking statements. Those statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and anticipated results to differ.



