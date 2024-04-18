Q1 2024 Banner Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 18, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Mark Grescovich - Banner Corp - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Banner Corporration and Banner Bank



Yes. Thank you, Lydia, and good morning, everyone. I would also like to welcome you to the first quarter 2024 earnings call for Banner Corporation. And joining me on the call today is Rob Butterfield, Banner Corporation, Chief Financial Officer, Jill Rice, our Chief Credit Officer, and Rich Arnold, our Head of Investor Relations. Rich, would you please read our forward-looking Safe Harbor statement.



Rich Arnold - Banner Corp - Investor Relations



Sure, Mark. Good morning. Our presentation today discusses Banner's business outlook and will include forward