Q1 2024 Alaska Air Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, operator, and good morning. Thank you for joining us for our first quarter 2024 earnings call. This morning, we issued our earnings release along with several accompanying slides detailing our results, which are available at investor.alaskaair.com. On today's call, you'll hear updates from Ben, Andrew and Shane. Several others of our management team are also on the line to answer your questions during the Q&A portion of the call.



This morning, Air Group reported a first quarter GAAP net loss of $132 million. Excluding special items and mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments, Air Group reported an adjusted net loss of $116 million. As a reminder, our