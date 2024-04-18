Q1 2024 Netflix Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 18, 2024 / 08:45PM GMT

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Netflix Q1 2024 Earnings Interview. I'm Spencer Wang, VP of Finance, IR and Corporate Development. Joining me today are Co-CEOs, Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters; and CFO, Spence Neumann.



Questions and Answers:

- Netflix, Inc. - VP of Finance, Corporate Development & IRWith that, we will now take questions that have been submitted by the analyst community. And we'll begin first with some questions about paid membership reporting and our results and forecast.So for our first question, it comes from Justin Patterson of KeyBanc. And, I'll direct this at Greg initially. Greg, could you please talk about the decision to stop reporting quarterly membership in ARM data in 2025? Why eliminate this? And since you said success stems -- starts with engagement, how are you thinking of expanding these disclosures?