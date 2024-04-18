Apr 18, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day and welcome to the FIBRA Prologis's first-quarter earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) And finally, I would like to advise all participants that this call is being recorded. Thank you.
I'd like to welcome Alexandra Violante, Head of Investor Relations to begin the conference. Alexandra, over to you.
Alexandra Violante - Prologis Property Mexico S.A. de C.V. - Head, Investor Relations
Thank you, Gavin, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our first-quarter 2024 earnings conference call.
Before we begin our prepared remarks, I would like to remind everyone that all the information presented in this conference call is proprietary and all rights are reserved. The information has been prepared only for information purposes, and it is not a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities. Forward-looking statements during this call speak only as of the date of this call. Our actual results, performance, prospects, or opportunities may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking
Q1 2024 Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 18, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...