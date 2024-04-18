Apr 18, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the FIBRA Prologis's first-quarter earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) And finally, I would like to advise all participants that this call is being recorded. Thank you.



I'd like to welcome Alexandra Violante, Head of Investor Relations to begin the conference. Alexandra, over to you.



Alexandra Violante - Prologis Property Mexico S.A. de C.V. - Head, Investor Relations



Thank you, Gavin, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our first-quarter 2024 earnings conference call.



Before we begin our prepared remarks, I would like to remind everyone that all the information presented in this conference call is proprietary and all rights are reserved. The information has been prepared only for information purposes, and it is not a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities. Forward-looking statements during this call speak only as of the date of this call. Our actual results, performance, prospects, or opportunities may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking