In a surprising turn of events, the consistent decline in AIA Group Ltd. (AIA, Financial)'s share price has diverged from the generally optimistic forecasts by analysts, marking a significant departure from its historical trend of mirroring the Chinese stock market's movements.

The erosion of over $100 billion in market capitalization for the Hong Kong-based insurer since the beginning of 2021 is attributed to concerns over China's slowing economic growth and the implementation of capital controls. The anticipation of further declines is evident in the options market, where the stock's volatility skew has reached a two-month peak, signaling a heightened demand for protection against further drops.

According to Shuyan Feng, deputy general manager of investment management at Huatai Asset Management, the appeal of the company's growth prospects has diminished among global investors. This sentiment is further dampened by uncertainties surrounding the company's stock repurchase plans and a decline in new business margins.

The recent downturn in AIA's stock, which has seen a 30% decrease this year following a 2023 earnings report that highlighted negative impacts from an increase in medical claims post-pandemic, contrasts sharply with the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index's performance, which has managed to recover to nearly flat levels.

Despite the stock's downturn, it still enjoys unanimous support from 34 analysts who maintain buy ratings, with no holds or sells, and an average price target suggesting a 90% upside potential.

Investor concerns linger around the potential impact of China's economic uncertainties on AIA's performance, its share repurchase capability, and dividend payments. Recent regulatory scrutiny over unlicensed insurance policy sales in Hong Kong to mainland customers has also affected the sector's outlook.

However, some analysts remain optimistic, expecting AIA's forthcoming results and shareholder return guidance to positively surprise the market. They also downplay the potential impacts of post-Covid normalization and regulatory challenges on the company.

Nomura Securities Co. analyst Shengbo Tang notes that the impact of the investigation into unlicensed broker sales is likely to be manageable, not affecting AIA's core agency business and aimed at ensuring the industry's healthy development and sustainability.

The future direction of AIA's stock is pivotal for the broader Hong Kong equity market, given its significant weight in the MSCI Hong Kong Index. Analysts, including JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s MW Kim, anticipate that key market concerns will ease, leading to a rebound driven by solid business growth and new shareholder return programs, alongside recognition of AIA's growth potential in India.