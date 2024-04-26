Meta Platforms Inc's Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Newstead Sells Company Shares

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial) has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company on April 16, 2024. This transaction has been documented in the SEC filing which can be found here. Meta Platforms Inc, known for its social media and technology services, including the flagship social networking site Facebook, has a diverse business model that encompasses various platforms such as Instagram, WhatsApp, and Oculus. The company's focus on connecting people through technology has positioned it as a leader in the digital space. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 32,428 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest sale continues the trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and a total of 215 insider sells for Meta Platforms Inc. 1781196737935994880.png On the day of the sale, shares of Meta Platforms Inc were trading at $498.59, giving the company a market capitalization of $1,279.265 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 33.68, which is above the industry median of 20.65 and also higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $351.38, indicates that Meta Platforms Inc is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.42. 1781196758349672448.png The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The insider's recent sale may be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation. However, it is important to consider the broader context of the market and the company's financials when evaluating the significance of insider transactions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.