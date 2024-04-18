Release Date: April 18, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you highlight the key aspects of Discover's financial performance in the first quarter of 2024?

A: (J. Michael Shepherd, Interim CEO) The company experienced solid operating performance with increased revenues driven by good loan growth, reflecting payment rate normalization and a resilient net interest margin. Credit performance was in line with expectations, and delinquency formation has stabilized. Additionally, Discover has increased its liability for the card misclassification issue to resolve the matter effectively.

Q: What are the strategic priorities for Discover Financial Services moving forward?

A: (J. Michael Shepherd, Interim CEO) The company aims to maximize shareholder value by focusing on risk management and compliance, maintaining outstanding customer service, and ensuring the company is well-positioned for long-term value creation. These priorities are aligned with the ongoing integration with Capital One, which is expected to enhance the combined company's scale and capabilities.

Q: How did the card misclassification issue impact Discover's financials this quarter?

A: (John Thomas Greene, CFO) The card misclassification issue led to a $799 million increase in the reserve for remediation, significantly impacting net income, which was down 68% from the previous year. Excluding this reserve increase, net income would have been approximately $915 million.

Q: What trends are you observing in consumer behavior and spending?

A: (John Thomas Greene, CFO) Card sales decreased by 1% year-over-year, with the largest decline in everyday categories such as supermarkets, gas, and wholesale clubs. This trend is particularly pronounced among lower-income households, which are most affected by inflation. Overall, sales are expected to be flat to slightly negative for the year.

Q: Could you provide an update on the student loan business and its impact on Discover's strategy?

A: (John Thomas Greene, CFO) Discover has ceased accepting applications for new student loans and launched a sales process for this business segment. The company anticipates strong demand and aims to close the sale by late third or fourth quarter, aligning with strategic refocusing efforts.

Q: What are the expectations for Discover's credit performance and net charge-offs going forward?

A: (John Thomas Greene, CFO) Credit performance is consistent with the view that losses will peak and plateau in mid to late 2024. The company has tightened its net charge-off range to 4.9% to 5.2%, based on current delinquency trends, with expectations leaning towards the lower end of this range.

