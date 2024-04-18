Release Date: April 18, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you give us a little bit more color on intra-quarter trends, especially early in April?

A: (John Thomas McGinnis - Executive VP, CFO & Head of IR) Activity levels in April are aligned with Q1 across major markets like France and the U.S. In the U.S., there's a benefit from anniversary-ing prior year declines, showing stable activity levels. In Europe, particularly Italy and Northern Europe, there's a slight impact from Easter timing. Overall, trends are stable across key markets.

Q: How would potential interest rate cuts by central banks affect your business in different geographies?

A: (Jonas Prising - Chairman & CEO) Lowering interest rates would indicate economies are cooling, which could lead to a softer landing or economic acceleration. This would improve demand for our services as employers feel more confident and increase hiring.

Q: What are the current trends in the U.S. labor market for IT talent, particularly in the Experis business?

A: (Jonas Prising - Chairman & CEO) The market for IT skills in the U.S. remains strong but not as tight as post-pandemic. Demand from enterprise tech companies is weak, while convenience demand is relatively better. The market is stabilizing, which is seen as a positive sign.

Q: Can you discuss the competitive environment and market share dynamics in your key markets?

A: (Jonas Prising - Chairman & CEO) The competitive environment is intense yet rational. Labor markets are still tight historically, which supports stable pricing and margins. ManpowerGroup is maintaining its market share, and the demand for skilled labor continues despite economic uncertainties.

Q: What impact do you foresee from AI and digital transformation on your operational efficiency and service offerings in the coming years?

A: (Jonas Prising - Chairman & CEO) AI and digital transformation are expected to significantly enhance operational efficiency and improve service offerings. ManpowerGroup's investment in modern technology infrastructure positions it well to leverage AI, enhancing recruiter productivity and candidate experience.

Q: How is the demand for AI-related skills evolving, and which sectors are most actively seeking these skills?

A: (Jonas Prising - Chairman & CEO) Demand for AI skills is increasing, particularly in the financial services sector, which is a major technology user. Although the overall volume of demand for AI skills is still small, it is growing rapidly and is expected to continue expanding across various sectors.

