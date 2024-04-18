Release Date: April 18, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you help bridge the gap between accelerating Marsh organic growth and decelerating pricing?

A: John Quinlan Doyle, President and CEO, explained that Marsh's revenue is not solely dependent on P&C pricing, which is a macro factor. He highlighted that less than half of Marsh's revenue is exposed to P&C pricing, and the middle market, where Marsh is more exposed to commission, sees less cyclical pricing than the large account segment. Doyle emphasized the company's focus on growth, supported by solid GDP growth, tight labor markets, and rising healthcare costs, which continue to drive strong demand.

Q: What specifically drove the acceleration in the U.S. and Canada for Marsh?

A: Martin C. South, President & CEO of Marsh Limited, attributed the growth to balanced growth across the business, particularly in the mid-market business, MMA, and the MGA business, Victor. He noted strong performance in specialty areas like construction and advisory services, which contributed to renewal growth and new business.

Q: Could you elaborate on the reinsurance market conditions and buyer behavior?

A: John Quinlan Doyle and Dean M. Klisura, President & CEO of Guy Carpenter, discussed the stable market conditions with increased client demand for property catastrophe limits. Klisura noted strong capital inflows and competition in the reinsurance market, particularly for property catastrophe business, which has been beneficial for both buyers and sellers.

Q: What is driving the expected margin expansion in the second half of the year?

A: John Quinlan Doyle mentioned expected headwinds from a higher merit pool, acquisition-related costs, and higher reimbursable expenses. He emphasized ongoing efforts to improve efficiency and workflow automation across Marsh, Mercer, and Guy Carpenter, which are expected to contribute to margin improvement.

Q: Can you discuss the launch of Marsh's wholesale venture, Victor Access, and its strategy?

A: John Quinlan Doyle clarified that Marsh is not aiming to build a third-party wholesale business but is looking to access as much of the E&S market directly as possible to manage client outcomes and experiences effectively. He mentioned that while Marsh will continue to use wholesalers for niche expertise and strong program businesses, the goal is to maximize direct market access.

Q: How is the consulting business performing, especially given the challenging environment for management consultants?

A: Nicholas Mark Studer, President & CEO of Oliver Wyman Group, reported a strong start with 13% growth, driven by robust performance across all regions and sectors like communications, media, technology, healthcare, and banking. He highlighted the short backlog in consulting, which requires agility in responding to client needs, and reiterated the mid- to high single-digit growth expectation for the business through the cycle.

