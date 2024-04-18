Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Key Financial Metrics and Strategic Insights

Explore the detailed financial outcomes and strategic discussions from Synovus Financial Corp's first quarter of 2024 earnings call.

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Summary
  • Diluted EPS: $0.78
  • Adjusted EPS: $0.79, reduced by $0.07 due to a $13 million incremental FDIC special assessment
  • Loan Growth: 11% annualized in key commercial business lines
  • Core Deposit Growth: Increased by approximately $300 million from the previous quarter
  • Noninterest Revenue: Year-over-year growth in treasury and payment solutions, commercial sponsorship lines
  • Net Interest Income: $419 million, down 4% from the previous quarter
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.04%, a decrease of 7 basis points from the previous quarter
  • Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio: Increased to 10.38%
  • Total Risk-Based Capital: Now at 13.31%
  • Noninterest Expense: Reported at $323 million, adjusted noninterest expense of $319 million
  • Loan Portfolio Credit Quality: Allowance for credit losses at $546 million or 1.26%
  • Net Charge-Offs: $44 million or 41 basis points
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 18, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Kevin, can you discuss the main factors that impacted the margin this quarter and your expectations moving forward?
A: Kevin S. Blair - Synovus Financial Corp. - CEO, President & Chairman: The margin was primarily impacted by deposit costs, which were higher than modeled, affecting both noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing deposits. Despite these challenges, we anticipate these trends to improve, expecting the margin to stabilize and potentially expand by 10 to 15 basis points by year-end, assuming flat rates.

Q: Jamie, can you elaborate on the risk-weighted asset optimization and its potential impact on capital?
A: Andrew Jamie Gregory - Synovus Financial Corp. - Executive VP & CFO: We are reviewing loans that could qualify for reduced risk weightings, such as mortgage and government lending. This could potentially reduce our risk-weighted assets by $1 billion or more, improving our capital ratios by over 20 basis points. This optimization will allow us to maintain our capital ratios within our target range and deploy excess capital efficiently.

Q: Ebrahim, regarding the NII and NIM outlook, how does the current pricing competition in your markets affect your forecasts?
A: Kevin S. Blair - Synovus Financial Corp. - CEO, President & Chairman: The pricing competition remains intense as all banks are vying for liquidity. However, our rates have remained competitive without significant increases, and we've seen a positive trend in deposit production. We expect the pressure from noninterest-bearing deposits to moderate, which should help stabilize our NIM going forward.

Q: Can you provide insights into the credit quality, particularly the reserve build and any changes in the macro view?
A: Andrew Jamie Gregory - Synovus Financial Corp. - Executive VP & CFO: Our macro view has generally improved, which has led to a reduction in allowance for some portfolios. However, we've increased reserves in commercial real estate as a prudent measure against potential valuation changes. Overall, our credit quality remains stable with no significant changes in our outlook.

Q: Steven, regarding the large C&I credit mentioned, can you clarify what 'resolved' means in this context?
A: Robert Warren Derrick - Synovus Financial Corp. - Executive VP & Chief Credit Officer: The term 'resolved' refers to the completion of a bankruptcy process for the credit in question, leading to a refinancing and sale of the associated assets. This resolution will remove the nonperforming loan from our books in the subsequent quarter.

Q: Jared, could you discuss your success in attracting new customers and how you're competing with larger banks?
A: Kevin S. Blair - Synovus Financial Corp. - CEO, President & Chairman: We have been successful in attracting new customers, primarily through hiring talented bankers who bring their clientele with them. This strategy has allowed us to grow in key areas like middle market and CIB. Despite the competitive landscape, we continue to gain market share and capitalize on opportunities arising from market disruptions and mergers among larger banks.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.