Release Date: April 18, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the impact of the Satelles acquisition on service revenue and costs?

A: Matthew Desch, CEO, noted that the Satelles acquisition would primarily impact SG&A costs and slightly increase total costs in proportion to its contribution to service revenue. The acquisition is expected to help service revenue reach the higher end of projections, but with less than a 100 basis point increase for the year.

Q: How does the new 2-year IoT contract affect revenue recognition and what are the implications for future quarters?

A: Thomas J. Fitzpatrick, CFO, explained that the contract leads to more consistent quarterly revenue recognition, moving away from seasonal fluctuations. Although the first quarter showed a 23% growth, future quarters will see lower year-over-year increases, with mid-teens growth expected for the full year.

Q: What could increase the scale of the stock buyback program, considering the current compelling stock price?

A: Thomas J. Fitzpatrick indicated that while the buyback could potentially increase, factors like market windows and recent leverage adjustments for the Satelles acquisition play a role. However, the company views the current share price as very attractive for buybacks.

Q: What drove the decision to acquire Satelles, and how might this influence future acquisition strategies?

A: Matthew Desch highlighted that the acquisition was driven by the strategic fit and potential synergies, as Satelles was already a part of Iridium's ecosystem. The deal allows Iridium to expand its service offerings and does not signify a shift towards a more aggressive acquisition strategy.

Q: Can you provide more details on the expected financial performance of Satelles leading up to 2030?

A: Thomas J. Fitzpatrick projected that Satelles would grow from $5 million in service revenue in 2023 to over $100 million by 2030, with EBITDA margins similar to or better than Iridium's current margins.

Q: How does the new IoT contract affect the cost structure for the partner involved?

A: Matthew Desch explained that the contract provides clearer cost predictability for both the partner and Iridium, allowing for better financial planning and stability as it covers a broader range of services rather than charging per device or usage.

