Release Date: April 18, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the vision and scope of the value-based care strategy, particularly regarding practice ownership and enablement in specific markets?

A: Gail Koziara Boudreaux, President and CEO of Elevance Health, emphasized the partnership with CD&R as a significant step in expanding value-based care. The strategy focuses on enabling advanced primary care across all business lines, being payer-agnostic, and integrating Carelon Services to support complex and chronic patients. The approach includes personalized care, digital assets, and specialized services, aiming to enhance consumer experiences and health outcomes.

Q: What impact did the Change Healthcare cyberattack have on Elevance Health's operations and financials?

A: Gail Koziara Boudreaux and CFO Mark Bradley Kaye clarified that the cyberattack led to a temporary reduction in claims processing but did not materially affect their operations or financial outcomes. The company quickly adapted, ensuring member data protection and maintaining provider operations. The incident temporarily increased their claims payable days but did not impact the financial results for the quarter.

Q: How does the CD&R partnership align with Elevance Health's long-term strategy, and what are the expected benefits?

A: Gail Koziara Boudreaux described the partnership as aligning with Elevance Health's strategy to enhance value-based care across all lines of business. The partnership aims to provide integrated care models, improve access to care, and leverage digital technologies to support personalized patient care. It is expected to serve nearly 1 million consumers initially, enhancing Elevance Health's capabilities in managing complex and chronic conditions.

Q: Can you provide details on the expected integration and impact of the Kroger Specialty Pharmacy acquisition?

A: Peter David Haytaian, Executive VP and President of Carelon & CarelonRx, explained that the acquisition of Kroger Specialty Pharmacy aligns with Elevance Health's strategy to expand its pharmacy capabilities. It will increase access to limited distribution drugs and enhance relationships with manufacturers, contributing to better affordability and quality of care. The integration is expected to be smooth, with significant benefits to Elevance Health's pharmacy services.

Q: What are the implications of the CMS's decision to cut Medicare Advantage rates for the second consecutive year?

A: Gail Koziara Boudreaux expressed disappointment over the CMS's rate cuts, noting they could negatively affect seniors, especially those at lower income levels who rely heavily on Medicare Advantage. Despite these challenges, Elevance Health remains committed to providing high-value and competitive plan offerings to seniors, balancing growth and margin while focusing on their unique healthcare needs.

Q: How is Elevance Health handling the Medicaid redetermination process and its impact on membership and financials?

A: Felicia Farr Norwood, Executive VP & President of Government Health Benefits, stated that the Medicaid redetermination process is aligning with expectations, with about 90% of members having undergone eligibility redetermination. The company continues to engage with members who lost coverage due to procedural reasons, aiming to ensure those eligible can regain or maintain their Medicaid coverage or transition smoothly to exchange products.

