Release Date: April 18, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: What are the current competitive dynamics in the auto financing market, and how does Ally Financial stand in terms of dealer mindshare and application flow?

A: Douglas R. Timmerman, Interim CEO & President of Dealer Financial Services, explained that Ally Financial benefits from a unique competitive advantage due to its longstanding consistency and focus on dealer values. The company's strategy of requesting all applications from dealers enhances its ability to assist in selling more vehicles and securing more business, which is not something dealers are likely to offer to multiple providers. This approach has solidified Ally's strong position and dealer mindshare in the market.

: How is Ally Financial managing its loan sales strategy, and what impact does this have on the balance sheet and earnings?

A: Russell E. Hutchinson, CFO, noted that Ally Financial has been opportunistic with its loan sales, which have been well received by investors. These sales help manage capital and support business opportunities. For instance, in the recent quarter, Ally sold $1.1 billion of loans, resulting in a $15 million earnings benefit. This strategy allows the company to remain flexible and responsive to market conditions and regulatory environments.

Q: Can you discuss the expected trends in net interest margin (NIM) and the impact of potential Federal Reserve rate cuts?

A: Russell E. Hutchinson, CFO, reaffirmed that Ally's guidance for NIM does not rely on rate cuts and remains robust across various rate scenarios. The company anticipates reaching a 4% NIM by the end of 2025, regardless of whether the Fed maintains current rates throughout 2024. Ally has also taken proactive steps, such as hedging, to mitigate risks associated with a higher-for-longer rate environment.

Q: What are the trends in credit performance, particularly concerning delinquencies and net charge-offs?

A: Russell E. Hutchinson, CFO, indicated that delinquencies are near or at their peak on a seasonally adjusted basis, with expectations for improvement as more recent loan vintages begin to dominate the portfolio. The company has observed better performance from the 2023 vintage compared to 2022, attributed to increased curtailments and adjustments in credit strategies.

Q: How is the consumer auto loan demand shaping up, particularly in light of current economic conditions?

A: Douglas R. Timmerman, Interim CEO & President of Dealer Financial Services, highlighted that while general market volumes might remain flat, Ally Financial continues to see record application flows, allowing the company to increase market share and selectivity in loan originations. This robust application flow is a significant driver of Ally's ability to expand its auto financing business.

Q: What is the outlook for Ally Financial's deposit rates and overall deposit strategy in the current rate environment?

A: Russell E. Hutchinson, CFO, explained that Ally Financial has effectively managed its deposit rates and observed strong deposit flows, even after recent rate reductions. The company continues to adjust its deposit pricing strategy in response to market conditions and its own funding needs, maintaining flexibility and competitiveness in attracting and retaining customer deposits.

