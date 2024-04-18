Triumph Financial Inc (TFIN) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating Industry Headwinds with Strategic Growth Initiatives

Amidst a challenging freight market, Triumph Financial Inc reports proactive credit management and promising growth in TriumphPay, alongside strategic plans for future expansions.

Summary
  • Earnings: Weaker than historical performance, under pressure due to freight recession.
  • Credit Impact: Experienced credit noise, managing proactively as a current headwind.
  • TriumphPay Growth: Increased network volume despite weak freight market, added well-known names.
Release Date: April 18, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide some color on how much incremental payment volume is currently contracted to come online over the balance of the year?
A: (Melissa Forman - President, TriumphPay) We have a pipeline of $5 billion to $10 billion of additional volume that we'll be adding in 2024, which includes both audit volume and payment volume, all attributed to the network.

Q: Given the industry headwinds, is supply chain financing something we could see client growth in?
A: (Aaron P. Graft - CEO) There's significant stress across the industry, and while it's uncertain which specific financing solutions will grow, there's a strong demand for liquidity solutions we can provide across various points in our transactional flow.

Q: Can you give some color around the new production in C&D and your thoughts on growth in construction moving forward?
A: (Todd Ritterbusch - President, TBK Bank, SSB) The growth in C&D was due to a significant opportunity with a long-term client offering good risk-adjusted returns. Future construction and development will be selective and likely smaller than what was seen in the first quarter.

Q: Regarding the path to over potentially $1 billion in revenue for Triumph, what overall margin could we assume on that $1 billion over the long term?
A: (Aaron P. Graft - CEO) We anticipate EBITDA margins between 50% and 70%. The focus is on increasing network density and value to constituents, which should enhance the pricing power and operational efficiency over time.

Q: What is the current status of the factoring business given the freight recession, and how does this impact the business?
A: (Tim Valdez - President, Triumph Factoring Division) The factoring business is experiencing historic slowdowns, with invoice prices decreasing significantly. However, there's a stabilization in the small carrier segment, and we're closely monitoring fuel impacts and pricing power.

Q: Could you discuss the expected timeline and potential for new products aimed at expanding into the shipper market and data-related products?
A: (Aaron P. Graft - CEO) New initiatives like load pay and data products are planned for 2025. These products aim to leverage our extensive data from payments to offer unique insights and efficiencies to the transportation industry.

