Badger Meter Inc (BMI) (Q1 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Sales Growth and Expanded Margins

Discover how Badger Meter Inc achieved a 23% increase in sales and significant improvements in operating margins during the first quarter of 2024.

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total Sales: $196 million, up 23% year-over-year.
  • Utility Water Product Line Sales: Increased 29% year-over-year.
  • Flow Instrumentation Sales: Declined 3% year-over-year.
  • Operating Margin: Expanded by 290 basis points to 18.6%.
  • Gross Profit: Increased by $14.4 million, gross margin at 39.3%.
  • SEA Expenses: $40.6 million, up from previous year, representing 20.7% of sales.
  • Income Tax Provision: 23.5%, slightly below the previous year's 24.3%.
  • Consolidated EPS: $0.99, a 50% improvement from the previous year's $0.66.
  • Free Cash Flow: $18.8 million, an increase from the previous year's $13.7 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 18, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the sustainability of the SEA costs as a percent of sales, which have been notably low?
A: Kenneth Bockhorst, Chairman, President, and CEO of Badger Meter, explained that the company expects to continue seeing positive leverage at the SEA line due to their portfolio and selling more into AMI and higher-valued areas. Robert Wrocklage, CFO, added that while absolute dollar spend on SEA is expected to increase with ongoing growth investments, the first quarter's lower percentage was partly due to timing alignment of sales growth versus investment.

Q: With the recent EPA final ruling on PFAS, is there a way for Badger Meter to participate in this market, possibly through M&A?
A: Kenneth Bockhorst stated that Badger Meter continuously evaluates areas of value to customers through their strategic planning process. However, given the current guidelines and requirements around PFAS, they have chosen not to participate in this market at this time but will continue to monitor the situation.

Q: Could you provide insights into the inflationary pressures and how they are being managed, particularly in relation to pricing strategies?
A: Kenneth Bockhorst mentioned that Badger Meter has successfully implemented a value-based pricing model over the past four years, which has allowed them to balance market demands and pricing effectively. Robert Wrocklage highlighted that while inflation is moderating, it still presents in categories like transportation and commodities such as copper, which has seen significant price increases recently.

Q: Can you comment on the flow instrumentation segment's performance and its growth prospects?
A: Kenneth Bockhorst noted positive trends in water-related areas like wastewater and HVAC building sustainability. However, he mentioned that the non-water markets within the flow instrumentation segment are too fragmented and small to provide clear market insights.

Q: Could you update us on the water quality, pressure, and network monitoring solutions, and any cross-selling opportunities from recent acquisitions?
A: Kenneth Bockhorst confirmed positive feedback and tangible results in share of wallet from integrating new acquisitions like ATi and Syrinix into Badger Meter's portfolio. Robert Wrocklage added that these acquisitions were part of a strategy to respond more completely to RFPs and influence decision-makers effectively.

Q: What is the outlook for growth considering tougher comparisons for the remainder of 2024, balanced against resilient end market trends?
A: Robert Wrocklage pointed out that while they do not provide specific guidance, the expectation is for high single-digit growth over a strategic planning cycle of five years, acknowledging that growth rates may vary year to year. Kenneth Bockhorst added that the demand profile remains broad-based and robust, supporting continued growth.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.