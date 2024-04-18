Release Date: April 18, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an update on the classified assets and any changes this quarter?

A: Kevin Hester, Chief Lending Officer, noted that overall classifieds are down by approximately $25 million. The significant credit discussed in the fourth quarter is being actively managed, with a $10 million reduction in the operating line and efforts to secure additional collateral. John Allison, CEO, added that the major components of this credit are well collateralized, particularly the tugboats and barges.

Q: How are deposit costs expected to evolve in the coming quarters?

A: Stephen Tipton, COO, indicated that the pace of deposit cost increases has slowed, with a significant moderation observed in March. The expectation is for low single-digit increases in deposit costs going forward, assuming stable rates.

Q: What is the competitive response to the new loan pricing as loans renew at higher rates?

A: Kevin Hester explained that while customers are not pleased with the significant rate increases, these adjustments are consistent across the market due to economic conditions. The bank continues to see good opportunities in its markets and maintains its disciplined approach to structuring and pricing loans.

Q: Can you discuss the potential impact of the Bank Term Funding Program on your strategy?

A: John Allison mentioned that the program currently offers a positive arbitrage opportunity, and there is no immediate incentive to repay the funds early unless there is a drop in rates. The bank plans to maintain its current strategy with the program for at least a couple more quarters.

Q: What are your expectations for loan repricing and its impact on the net interest margin?

A: Stephen Tipton highlighted that approximately $700 million in loans are set to reprice below 6% over the rest of the year, which should significantly improve the margin. John Allison added that the bank is seeing substantial repricing benefits from loans moving from rates in the 4% range to around 8-9%.

Q: What is the outlook for the bank's efficiency ratio and expense management?

A: John Allison expressed satisfaction with the current expense management, noting a significant reduction compared to the previous year. The bank continues to focus on maintaining an efficient operation, with ongoing efforts to manage costs effectively.

