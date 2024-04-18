Release Date: April 18, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Marc, can you discuss the office to residential conversion and how it might accelerate your plans for building conversions?

A: Marc Holliday, Interim President, Chairman & CEO of SL Green Realty Corp., explained that the buildings targeted for conversion are generally secondary but not bad buildings. They are optimized for residential use due to their inability to justify high redevelopment costs for office use. The conversion will significantly reduce available office space, pushing tenants into other buildings, which could potentially increase demand for SL Green's properties.

Q: How does the recent $2 billion in debt refinancing impact your future asset sales and stake sales strategy?

A: Marc Holliday mentioned that the successful refinancing does not change SL Green's business plan. The company continues to enjoy its operations and does not feel increased pressure to alter its strategies. They remain committed to their plan of selling or joint-venturing certain buildings as previously identified.

Q: What is your perspective on the earnings of $0.98 for the quarter, and how does it align with your annual projections?

A: Matthew J. DiLiberto, CFO of SL Green Realty Corp., clarified that the quarter's earnings were ahead of their internal projections and affirmed that their annual guidance remains intact. He emphasized that SL Green does not guide on a quarter-by-quarter basis but focuses on full-year outcomes.

Q: Can you provide more details on the leasing pipeline and the reemergence of the tech sector?

A: Steven M. Durels, Executive VP & Director of Leasing & Real Property, noted that the leasing pipeline has grown despite strong leasing activities, with over 1.6 million square feet currently in negotiations. He highlighted a significant increase in tech sector demand, with active tech requirements up 53% from the previous year.

Q: Regarding the $2 billion of debt refinancing, does this change any plans laid out during your Investor Day, particularly in terms of asset sales or joint ventures?

A: Marc Holliday reiterated that the refinancing success does not alter their strategic plans. The company remains on track with its objectives, including potential sales or joint ventures, as they continue to see strong interest in their premium assets.

Q: What are the expected impacts of the office-to-residential conversion bill on the market and SL Green's portfolio?

A: Marc Holliday discussed the transformative potential of the office-to-residential conversion bill, which aims to stabilize the commercial office market and address housing shortages. He anticipates that the conversion of 25 to 40 million square feet of office space will significantly reduce market supply, benefiting SL Green's remaining office portfolio.

