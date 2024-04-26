Telekom Deutsche Sells Shares of T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Telekom Deutsche, a Director and 10% Owner, has executed a sale of 360,373 shares of T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS, Financial) on April 18, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. This transaction has been part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, with a cumulative total of 13,622,539 shares sold and no shares purchased. T-Mobile US Inc is a major telecommunications company that provides wireless voice and data services in the United States, along with messaging and wireless broadband services. The company is known for its nationwide network and various customer service initiatives. Over the past year, there have been no insider buys of T-Mobile US Inc shares. However, there have been 54 insider sells during the same period, indicating a trend of insider sales. On the valuation front, T-Mobile US Inc's shares were trading at $160.34 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $190.90 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 23.21, which is above the industry median of 16.18 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.11, with a GF Value of $144.31, suggesting that T-Mobile US Inc is modestly overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. For more detailed information on the insider's recent transactions and T-Mobile US Inc's stock performance, please refer to the SEC filing.

