Release Date: April 16, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you discuss the potential opportunities arising from the recent transaction announced in your area?

A: Raymond Reitsma, COO and President of the Bank, noted that the transaction might create opportunities as employees and customers could be in play, and Mercantile intends to capitalize on any talent dislocation that arises.

Q: How do you foresee the margin evolving, especially if the Fed starts cutting rates?

A: Charles Christmas, CFO, explained that while the balance sheet has fully repriced, they expect the margin to stabilize around historical averages of 3.5% to 3.6%. He emphasized managing asset sensitivity and deposit structures to adapt to changing interest rate environments.

Q: What are your expectations for non-performing loan (NPL) trends and reserves going forward?

A: Raymond Reitsma expects NPLs to remain within a similar range due to strong credit quality across the portfolio. Charles Christmas added that the loan loss reserve is influenced by economic forecasts and commercial loan grading, both of which are currently stable.

Q: Could you provide more details about your non-owner-occupied office loan portfolio?

A: Raymond Reitsma confirmed that the portfolio is primarily in Grand Rapids, with most loans having personal recourse, positive cash flow, and stable tenant situations, which contributes to the sustainability of this segment.

Q: What is driving the strong performance in treasury management and fee income, and what are the expectations for these going forward?

A: Charles Christmas attributed the strong performance to growth in service charges, payroll services, and card income. He expects continued growth in these areas as they expand their customer base and offer more comprehensive cash management solutions.

Q: How does the current strategy for deposit growth affect your net interest margin outlook?

A: Charles Christmas mentioned that efforts to grow local deposits, particularly in higher-cost categories like money market and time deposits, might dampen the margin slightly. However, they anticipate maintaining a steady margin by managing the investment portfolio and loan repricing effectively.

