Q4 2023 United States Antimony Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Hallo. Thank you, operator, and thank all of you for dialing in this afternoon, and we look forward to updating you on the activities at US antimony. I have with me today, Joe Bardswich who is a Board member and a co-CEO with me as well as Rick Isaak is our Senior VP and Chief Financial Officer. So let me three of us today participating in this call from the management and the Board.



Let me first start out by Kelyn. Everyone knew 2023 was truly a year of transition. And to give you a few high points here, we added two new Board members to our corporate board, Michael McManus and Joe Carrabba.



We also had four Board members resigned from Russ Lawrence, the former President, Hartmut Baitis, Tim Hasara and Gus Gustavsen. So there's been a