Apr 17, 2024 / 08:15PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, welcome to the United States Antimony Corporation calendar year 2023 results webcast. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Gary C. Evans. You may begin.
Gary Evans - United States Antimony Corp - Chairman of the Board
Hallo. Thank you, operator, and thank all of you for dialing in this afternoon, and we look forward to updating you on the activities at US antimony. I have with me today, Joe Bardswich who is a Board member and a co-CEO with me as well as Rick Isaak is our Senior VP and Chief Financial Officer. So let me three of us today participating in this call from the management and the Board.
Let me first start out by Kelyn. Everyone knew 2023 was truly a year of transition. And to give you a few high points here, we added two new Board members to our corporate board, Michael McManus and Joe Carrabba.
We also had four Board members resigned from Russ Lawrence, the former President, Hartmut Baitis, Tim Hasara and Gus Gustavsen. So there's been a
Q4 2023 United States Antimony Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 17, 2024 / 08:15PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...