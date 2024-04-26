Assessing the Upcoming Dividend and Financial Health of MEGI

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (MEGI, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.13 per share, payable on 2024-04-30, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-04-19. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Do?

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income.

A Glimpse at MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund's Dividend History

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2022, with dividends currently distributed on a monthly basis. The stock is recognized as a dividend king, reflecting a history of consistent dividend increases over the years.

Below is a chart showing the annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends. (Note: Image not available)

Breaking Down MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 12.35% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 12.92%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. The 5-year yield on cost of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund stock as of today is approximately 12.35%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. As of 2023-11-30, MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund's dividend payout ratio is 0.00, which may be due to a lack of sufficient earnings to calculate this metric.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund's profitability rank is 1 out of 10 as of 2023-11-30, suggesting the dividend may not be sustainable, especially considering the company has reported net profit in 0 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund's growth rank is also 1 out of 10, indicating poor growth prospects. This assessment raises concerns about the future sustainability of dividends.

Next Steps

In conclusion, while MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund's high dividend yield may initially attract investors, a deeper analysis raises concerns about the sustainability of its dividends. The lack of a clear dividend growth rate, a payout ratio of 0.00, a low profitability rank, and poor growth metrics suggest that investors should proceed with caution. Assessing the company's future prospects and financial health is crucial before making any investment decisions. For those seeking stable dividend income, it is advisable to consider a company's overall financial strength and growth potential. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.