Q1 2024 Nokia Oyj Earnings Call (Pre-recorded) Transcript

David Terence Mulholland - Nokia Oyj - Head of IR
Hi, everyone, and welcome to the short introduction to Nokia's First Quarter 2024 Results. My name is David Mulholland. I'm Head of Investor Relations here at Nokia. And with me today in Espoo is Pekka Lundmark, our President and CEO.
Please note that during this discussion, as we discuss Nokia's financial performance, we will refer to growth rates that will be on a constant currency basis and where we will refer to margins or profitability, it's related to our comparable reporting. You can find full reconciliation tables between the comparable reporting and our IFRS results on our financial report on Nokia's Investor Relations website. With that, let's get started. Pekka. Could you maybe give us a quick overview of Nokia's Q1 results?
Pekka Ilmari Lundmark - Nokia Oyj - President & CEO
Thanks, David. As we expected, the first quarter saw a continuation of the market weakness that started in Q2 last year. The challenging environment led to a 19% year-on-year decline in net sales. Our operating margin
