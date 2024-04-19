American Express Co (AXP) Surpasses Analyst Expectations with Strong Q1 Earnings

Revenue and EPS Growth Highlight Resilient Business Model

Summary
  • Revenue: Reported at $15.8 billion, an increase of 11% year-over-year, surpassing the estimated $15.785 billion.
  • Net Income: Reached $2.437 billion, marking a 34% increase from the previous year, exceeding the estimated $2.133 billion.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Achieved $3.33, up 39% year-over-year, significantly surpassing the estimated $2.95.
  • Card Member Spending: Grew by 7% on an FX-adjusted basis, with U.S. consumer Card Member spending increasing by 8% and International Card Services spending by 13%.
  • New Card Acquisitions: Accelerated to 3.4 million in the quarter, with fee-based products making up approximately 70% of new accounts.
  • Provisions for Credit Losses: Increased to $1.3 billion from $1.1 billion a year ago, reflecting higher net write-offs.
  • Effective Tax Rate: Rose to 22.5% from 16.2% in the previous year, primarily due to discrete tax benefits in the prior year.
Article's Main Image

On April 19, 2024, American Express Co (AXP, Financial) released its 8-K filing, revealing a robust performance for the first quarter of the year. The company reported a significant increase in earnings per share (EPS) and revenue, both surpassing analyst expectations. The EPS for the quarter stood at $3.33, comfortably exceeding the estimated $2.95, while revenue reached $15.8 billion, also topping the forecast of $15.785 billion.

1781284484109463552.png

American Express, a globally integrated payments company, operates across approximately 130 countries. The company is renowned for its charge and credit card products, as well as a highly profitable merchant payment network. With its operations segmented into global consumer services, global commercial services, and global merchant and network services, American Express also offers a range of financial services including business loans and expense management tools.

Financial Highlights and Strategic Initiatives

The first quarter saw a 39% increase in EPS year-over-year and an 11% rise in revenue, driven largely by higher net interest income and increased card member spending. Total revenues net of interest expense were reported at $15.8 billion, up from $14.3 billion in the previous year. Net income also saw a significant boost, climbing 34% to $2.437 billion from $1.816 billion in Q1 2023.

Chairman and CEO Stephen J. Squeri highlighted the continuous momentum in the business, attributing the success to strategic investments in marketing, brand, and technology, which have enhanced engagement with premium customers. The company also noted a 7% growth in overall card member spending, adjusted for foreign exchange, with notable increases in both U.S. consumer and international card services.

Operational and Market Challenges

Despite the positive financial outcomes, American Express faced increased provisions for credit losses, which rose to $1.3 billion from $1.1 billion a year earlier, reflecting higher net write-offs. The company also experienced a rise in consolidated expenses, up 3% to $11.4 billion, primarily due to higher customer engagement costs. However, these were partially offset by a $196 million benefit from enhanced models for estimating future Membership Rewards redemptions.

The effective tax rate increased to 22.5% from 16.2% in the prior year, mainly due to discrete tax benefits recognized in the previous year. This uptick in the tax rate underscores the fluctuating nature of tax-related expenses that can impact net income.

Looking Ahead

Looking forward, American Express reaffirmed its full-year 2024 revenue and EPS guidance, expecting a revenue growth of 9% to 11% and an EPS in the range of $12.65 to $13.15. The company remains optimistic about attracting high-quality customers and maintaining its best-in-class credit metrics.

The first-quarter results not only demonstrate American Express's ability to exceed analyst projections but also reflect the company's resilience and strategic adaptability in a dynamic economic environment. Investors and analysts alike will likely keep a close watch on how these trends develop in the coming quarters, especially in light of the ongoing challenges in global markets.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full earnings release available on the American Express Investor Relations website and the recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from American Express Co for further details.

