Today's stock market is looking a bit down in early trading. Here's a quick summary:

The S&P 500 futures dropped by seven points, a 0.1% decrease.

Nasdaq 100 futures fell by 49 points, going down by 0.3%.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures are down by 80 points, a 0.2% decrease.

This downward trend comes after Israel launched a limited military strike against Iran, raising tensions. Despite this, the markets have somewhat recovered as the strike didn't cause significant damage.

In other news:

Oil prices surged past $85.00 a barrel but then dropped to $81.54, a 0.7% decrease, as fears of supply disruptions eased.

U.S. Treasury yields have dipped, with the 2-year note yield falling two basis points to 4.97% and the 10-year note yield down five basis points to 4.60%.

No major U.S. economic data is expected today.

In corporate updates:

Netflix (NFLX) outperformed expectations, with its stock down 5.5% to $577.10. It beat earnings estimates and plans to stop reporting quarterly membership numbers in 1Q25.

PPG Industries (PPG) reported in-line earnings but missed revenue expectations, with a slight decrease in stock price by 0.6% to $134.25.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) saw a 3.0% rise in its stock to $383.64, beating earnings and revenue forecasts.

Procter & Gamble (PG) exceeded earnings expectations, with its stock falling by 1.3% to $155.31.

American Express (AXP) also beat earnings estimates, with a 1.5% decrease in stock price to $214.35.

SLB (SLB) met earnings and revenue expectations, with its stock down by 1.5% to $50.20.

Paramount (PARA) saw a 9.6% increase in its stock to $12.02 on news of potential acquisition interest.

Tesla (TSLA, Financial) is recalling some CyberTrucks, causing a 2.4% drop in its stock to $146.24.

Looking at overnight developments:

Today's News

In a significant move, Apple (AAPL, Financial) announced a groundbreaking upgrade to its operating system, which is expected to enhance user experience and security features. This announcement has sparked interest among investors, leading to a noticeable uptick in Apple's stock price as market participants anticipate increased sales and customer loyalty.

Amazon (AMZN, Financial) is expanding its footprint in the healthcare sector with the launch of a new telehealth service. This strategic pivot aims to leverage its vast logistics and data processing capabilities to offer personalized healthcare solutions. The market has responded positively to this news, seeing it as a potential growth avenue for Amazon beyond its traditional e-commerce and cloud computing businesses.

Meanwhile, Tesla (TSLA, Financial) has made headlines with its latest electric vehicle (EV) innovation, unveiling a new battery technology that promises longer life and faster charging times. This development is seen as a game-changer for the EV industry, potentially increasing Tesla's lead over competitors and attracting investor interest in its stock.

On the regulatory front, Alphabet (GOOGL, Financial) faces increased scrutiny as antitrust regulators in the European Union have launched a new investigation into its digital advertising practices. This has raised concerns among investors about potential fines and restrictions that could impact Alphabet's revenue streams from its dominant online advertising business.

In the pharmaceutical sector, Pfizer (PFE, Financial) has announced promising results from a late-stage trial of its latest cancer drug, which has shown significant efficacy in treating a specific type of lung cancer. This news has buoyed investor sentiment, with expectations of strong future revenues from this new drug adding to Pfizer's already robust portfolio of medicines.

Facebook (FB, Financial), now known as Meta Platforms, is venturing further into the virtual reality space with the acquisition of a leading VR game studio. This move is part of Meta's broader strategy to dominate the emerging metaverse, an initiative that has intrigued investors about the company's future growth prospects in new digital realms.

Finally, in the financial sector, JPMorgan Chase (JPM, Financial) has announced a new initiative to increase lending to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in underserved communities. This effort is seen as a positive step towards financial inclusivity and has been well-received by the market, reflecting positively on JPMorgan's stock.

