Surge in Cboe Volatility Index Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

Author's Avatar
13 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

The Cboe Volatility Index, also known as the VIX, experienced a notable increase, surpassing the 20 mark for the first time since October, driven by growing geopolitical concerns. This uptick indicates a heightened anticipation of fluctuations in the U.S. stock market.

In early trading sessions in New York, the VIX reached 21.36 but later adjusted to 18.65 by 9:17 a.m. This rise in volatility is a reaction to escalating tensions in the Middle East, dwindling hopes for interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, and a looming third consecutive weekly loss for stocks. These factors have compelled investors to reconsider market hedges, which had been largely ignored for several months.

After a period of tranquility that saw U.S. stocks hitting new highs at the year's start, the calm has somewhat dissipated since April. Currently, the VIX is on a trajectory to end above its 200-day moving average for the twelfth straight session, marking the lengthiest streak since October 2022.

Rocky Fishman, the head of the derivatives analytical firm Asym 500, commented on the situation. He observed that despite the recent spike, the VIX's level remains within its historical average range. However, the recent downturn in the S&P 500 has led to an increase in the cost of hedging strategies.

Fishman further noted, "The swift response of the volatility markets to the recent events underscores the significant impact geopolitical risks can have on market volatility, potentially driving it much higher."

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.