Director Anthony Gibney has recently increased his stake in Clearside Biomedical Inc (CLSD, Financial) by purchasing 100,000 shares of the company's stock, according to a SEC Filing dated April 18, 2024. Clearside Biomedical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. The insider's recent transaction adds to the company's insider activity, where over the past year, there have been 6 insider buys and 2 insider sells. On the day of the insider's purchase, shares of Clearside Biomedical Inc were trading at $1.3, resulting in a market cap of $99.380 million. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.4, with a GuruFocus Value of $3.27, indicating that the stock is currently categorized as "Possible Value Trap, Think Twice" based on its GF Value. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

