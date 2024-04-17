Director Devin Johnson has sold 1,000 shares of Progressive Corp (PGR, Financial) on April 17, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $208.33 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $208,330. Progressive Corp, the parent company of Progressive Insurance, is one of the largest providers of car insurance in the United States. The company also offers insurance for motorcycles, boats, RVs, and commercial vehicles, and provides home insurance through select companies. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,000 shares of Progressive Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company's insider transaction history over the last year indicates a total of 25 insider sells and no insider buys. The stock's market cap stands at $125.58 billion as of the date of the insider's recent sale. Progressive Corp's price-earnings ratio is 21.95, which is above the industry median of 11.88 and also exceeds the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a current price of $208.33 and a GF Value of $159.35, Progressive Corp is considered Significantly Overvalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.31. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

