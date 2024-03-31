Ames National Corp Reports Decline in Q1 2024 Earnings Amid Rising Interest Expenses

Comprehensive Analysis of Financial Performance and Market Challenges

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Income: $2.3M for Q1 2024, down from $3.2M in Q1 2023.
  • Earnings Per Share: $0.26 in Q1 2024, decreased from $0.36 in Q1 2023.
  • Return on Average Assets: Decreased to 0.43% in Q1 2024 from 0.60% in Q1 2023.
  • Return on Average Equity: Fell to 5.60% in Q1 2024 from 8.36% in Q1 2023.
  • Net Interest Margin: Declined to 2.13% in Q1 2024 from 2.32% in Q1 2023.
  • Efficiency Ratio: Worsened to 77.92% in Q1 2024 from 70.24% in Q1 2023.
  • Dividend Yield: Reported at 5.35% as of March 31, 2024.
Article's Main Image

Ames National Corporation (Nasdaq: ATLO), a prominent bank holding company based in Iowa, disclosed a decrease in its net income for the first quarter of 2024, as detailed in its recent 8-K filing released on April 19, 2024. The company reported a net income of $2.3 million, or $0.26 per share, a drop from $3.2 million, or $0.36 per share, in the same quarter the previous year. This decline is primarily attributed to increased interest expenses on deposits and borrowings, which overshadowed the benefits from higher interest income on loans.

Company Overview

Ames National Corporation operates through its subsidiaries, offering a wide range of banking services including deposits, loans, and merchant credit card processing. Its operations span across central, north central, and south-central Iowa, focusing on both residential and commercial banking services.

Financial Highlights and Challenges

The company's financial results reflect a challenging interest rate environment. The Return on Average Assets (ROAA) decreased to 0.43% from 0.60%, and Return on Average Equity (ROAE) fell to 5.60% from 8.36%. The efficiency ratio deteriorated to 77.92% from 70.24%, indicating lower operational efficiency. Additionally, the net interest margin contracted to 2.13% from 2.32% year-over-year, further evidencing the pressure from rising market interest rates on deposits.

Despite these challenges, Ames National Corp managed to increase its loan portfolio, with net loans receivable rising to $1.27 billion from $1.22 billion. This growth, however, was offset by higher interest expenses, which climbed significantly due to market rate adjustments and a shift by customers to higher rate deposit products.

Balance Sheet and Income Statement Analysis

As of March 31, 2024, total assets slightly increased to $2.19 billion. The balance sheet strength was supported by a rise in loans receivable and interest-bearing deposits, although this was partly counterbalanced by a reduction in securities available-for-sale. Stockholders' equity also saw a modest increase to $165.54 million from $159.08 million, bolstered by a decrease in unrealized losses on the investment portfolio.

The income statement for Q1 2024 revealed a decrease in net interest income to $10.9 million, down by 6.5% from the previous year, primarily due to the aforementioned higher cost of funds. Noninterest income slightly decreased by 3% to $2.2 million, impacted by losses on the sale of securities. Conversely, noninterest expenses rose by 4% to $10.2 million, driven by higher FDIC assessments and regular increases in salaries and benefits.

Dividend and Stock Performance

Ames National Corp declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share, maintaining its commitment to returning value to shareholders. The stock closed at $20.18 as of the end of March 2024, with a dividend yield of 5.35%, highlighting its appeal to income-focused investors.

Conclusion

The first quarter of 2024 posed several financial challenges for Ames National Corp, primarily driven by the rising interest rate environment. While the company effectively managed its loan portfolio growth, the increased costs of funds have pressured profitability metrics. Looking ahead, the company's strategic adjustments and ongoing management of interest rate exposure will be crucial in navigating the evolving economic landscape.

This detailed earnings analysis is essential for investors considering the impact of market conditions on Ames National Corp's financial health and operational strategy.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Ames National Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.