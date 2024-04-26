Maplebear Inc (CART) CFO Nick Giovanni Sells 10,000 Shares

Maplebear Inc (CART, Financial), a company specializing in technology-driven services for the delivery of goods, has reported an insider sale according to the latest SEC filings. Nick Giovanni, the Chief Financial Officer of Maplebear Inc, sold 10,000 shares of the company on April 17, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 20,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale was executed at a price of $36.97 per share, which puts the value of the transaction at approximately $369,700. Following this transaction, Maplebear Inc's market cap stands at $9.372 billion. The insider transaction history for Maplebear Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there have been 15 insider buys and 10 insider sells. This activity provides a glimpse into the sentiment of company insiders regarding the stock's performance and potential. For investors monitoring insider behaviors, such transactions can serve as a valuable indicator, although they should not be the sole factor in investment decisions. It is important to consider the broader context of the market, the company's performance, and other relevant data when evaluating the significance of insider trades.

