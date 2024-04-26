Bank7 Corp President & CEO Thomas Travis Sells 7,500 Shares

Thomas Travis, President & CEO of Bank7 Corp (BSVN, Financial), sold 7,500 shares of the company on April 19, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $27 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $202,500. Bank7 Corp is a bank holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through its subsidiary, Bank7, the company operates as a community bank, offering a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers. The services include checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, treasury and cash management, and online banking. Over the past year, Thomas Travis has sold a total of 56,000 shares of Bank7 Corp and has not made any share purchases. The insider transaction history for Bank7 Corp reveals a pattern of 7 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. The stock's market cap stands at $254.883 million as of the date of the insider's recent sale. Bank7 Corp's price-earnings ratio is 9.02, which is slightly lower than the industry median of 9.175 but higher than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. With the stock trading at $27 and a GuruFocus Value of $35.22, Bank7 Corp's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.77, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus's valuation. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

