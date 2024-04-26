Celsius Holdings Inc CFO Jarrod Langhans Sells Company Shares

Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH, Financial), a global company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula for its brand of fitness drinks, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. The company's Chief Financial Officer, Jarrod Langhans, sold 4,079 shares of the company on April 19, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $69.42, resulting in a total value of $283,284.18. Over the past year, Jarrod Langhans has sold a total of 19,412 shares of Celsius Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales at the company, with a total of 59 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe. The market cap of Celsius Holdings Inc stands at $16.04 billion, reflecting the company's substantial size in the industry. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 89.40, which is above the industry median of 18.19. However, it is below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Considering the stock's price of $69.42 and the GuruFocus Value of $92.74, Celsius Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.75, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. For investors monitoring insider activities, the recent sale by the insider, CFO Jarrod Langhans, may be of interest as it could signal his perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.