Q4 2024 Hindustan Zinc Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 19, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day. And welcome to the Hindustan Zinc Fourth Quarter and Full Year FY 2024 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Ms. Jhalak Rastogi, Associate Director, Investor Relations. Thank you, and over to you, ma'am.
Jhalak Rastogi - Hindustan Zinc Limited - Associate Director of IR
Thanks, Gaurav. A very good afternoon, everyone. I welcome you all to Hindustan Zinc's Fourth Quarter and Full Year ending 31st March '24 results briefing. In this call, we refer to Q4 FY '24 investor presentation available on our company's website.
Some of the information on this call, maybe forward-looking in nature and is covered by the safe harbor language on the second slide of the said presentation. Today on the call, we have with us, our CEO, Mr. Arun Misra; and our CFO, Mr. Sandeep Modi. Mr. Misra will begin with an update on business performance, while Mr. Modi will walk you through financial performance, after which we'll open the floor for questions.
