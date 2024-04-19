Apr 19, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Huntington Bancshares First Quarter Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to Tim Sedabres, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Tim.
Timothy R. Sedabres - Huntington Bancshares Incorporated - Executive VP & Head of IR
Thank you, operator. Welcome, everyone, and good morning. Copies of the slides we will be reviewing today can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website, www.huntington.com. As a reminder, this call is being recorded, and a replay will be available starting in about 1 hour from the close of the call.
Our presenters today are Steve Steinour, Chairman, President and CEO; and Zach Wasserman, Chief Financial Officer. Brendan Lawlor, Chief Credit Officer, will join us for the Q&A.
Earnings documents, which include our forward-looking statements disclaimer and non-GAAP information are available on the
Q1 2024 Huntington Bancshares Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 19, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...