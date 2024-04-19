Q1 2024 Fifth Third Bancorp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 19, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Fifth Third's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. This morning, our Chairman, CEO and President, Tim Spence; and CFO, Bryan Preston will provide an overview of our first quarter results and outlook. Our Chief Credit Officer, Greg Schroeck, has also joined for the Q&A portion of the call. Please review the cautionary statements in our materials, which can be found in our earnings release and presentation. These materials contain information regarding the use of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to the GAAP results as well as forward-looking statements about Fifth Third's performance. These statements speak only as of April 19, 2024, and Fifth Third undertakes no obligation to update them. Following prepared remarks by