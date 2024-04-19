Apr 19, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Wipro Limited Q4 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Dipak Bohra, Senior Vice President, Corporate Treasurer and Investor Relations. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Dipak Kumar Bohra - Wipro Limited - SVP & Chief of Internal Audit
Thank you, Yashashree. Warm welcome to our quarter 4 financial year '24 earnings call. We'll begin the call with the business highlights and overview by Mr. Srinivas Pallia, our Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director; followed by updates on financial overview by our CFO, Aparna Iyer.
Afterwards, the operator will open the bridge for Q&A with our management team. In this call, we also have our CHR, Mr. Saurabh Govil on the call. Before Srini starts, let me draw your attention to the fact that during this call, we may make certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act 1995.
These
Full Year 2024 Wipro Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 19, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...