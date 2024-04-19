Q1 2024 Regions Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 19, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Dana Nolan - Regions Financial Corporation - EVP & Head of IR



Welcome to Regions First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. John and David will provide high-level commentary regarding our results.



I will now turn the call over to John.



John M. Turner - Regions Financial Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Dana, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining our call today. This morning, we reported first quarter earnings of $343 million, resulting in earnings per share of $0.37. However, adjusted