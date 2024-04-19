Q1 2024 OceanFirst Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 19, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. Thank you for attending the OceanFirst Financial First Quarter 2024 earnings release. My name is Victoria, and I'll be your moderator today. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Alfred Good, with OceanFirst Financial. Thank you. You may proceed, Alfred.



Alfred Goon - OceanFirst Financial Corp - Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy & Development



Thank you very much. Good morning and welcome to the OceanFirst First Quarter 2024 earnings call. I am Alfred Goon, SVP of Corporate Development and Investor Relations.



Before we kick off the call, we'd like to remind everyone that our quarterly earnings release and related earnings supplement can be found on the company website, OceanFirst.com. Our remarks today may contain forward looking statements and may refer to non-GAAP financial measures all participants to refer to our SEC filings, including those found on Forms 8-K, 10-Q, and 10-K for a complete discussion of forward-looking statements and any factors that could cause actual