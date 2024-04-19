Q1 2024 SB Financial Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 19, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the SB Financial First Quarter 2024 Conference Call and Webcast. I would like to inform you that this conference call is being recorded (Operator Instructions)



I will now turn the conference over to Carol Robbins with SB Financial. Please go ahead, Carol.



Carol Robbins - SB Financial Group Inc - SVP & Controller



Thank you, Cindy. Good morning, everyone. I'd like to remind you that this conference call is being broadcast live over the Internet and will be archived and available on our website at ir dot State Bank.com.



Joining me today are Mark Klein, Chairman, President and CEO, Tony Constantino, Chief Financial Officer, and Steve Boyle, Chief Lending.



Today's presentation may contain forward-looking information. Cautionary statements about this information as well as reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in today's earnings release materials as well as in our SEC filings. These materials are available on our website, and we encourage participants to refer to them for a complete