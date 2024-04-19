Q1 2024 Glacier Bancorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 19, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Randall Chesler - Glacier Bancorp Inc - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



All right. Thank you, Jonathan, and good morning and thank you for joining us today. With me here in Calgary. Well this morning is Ron Copher, our Chief Financial Officer; Angela Dose, our Chief Accounting Officer, Byron Paul, and our Treasurer, Tom Dolan, our Chief Credit Administrator, and Don Chery, our Chief Administrative Officer.



I'd like to point out that the discussion today is subject to the same forward-looking considerations starting on page 10 of our press release, and we encourage you to review this section. Yesterday, we released our first quarter earnings and an announcement regarding the approval of our purchase of six