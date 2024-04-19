Q1 2024 Acme United Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 19, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day and welcome to the Acme United Corporation first quarter earnings call. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Walter Johnsen, Chairman and CEO. Please go ahead, sir.
Walter Johnsen - Acme United Corp - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
Morning. Welcome to the first quarter 2024 earnings conference call for Acme United Corporation. I am Walter C. Johnsen, Chairman and CEO. With me is Paul Driscoll, our Chief Financial Officer, who will first read the Safe Harbor Statement. Paud?.
Paul Driscoll - Acme United Corp - Chief Financial Officer, Vice President, Treasurer, Secretary
Forward-looking statements in this conference call, including without limitation, statements related to the company's plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions, and adequacy of capital and other resources are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties,
