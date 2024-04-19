Q1 2024 Western Alliance Bancorp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 19, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

I would now like to turn the call over to Miles Pondelik, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Please go ahead.



Miles Pondelik - Western Alliance Bancorporation - Director of IR & Corporate Development



Thank you, and welcome to Western Alliance Bank's First Quarter 2024 Conference Call. Our speakers today are Ken Vecchione, President and Chief Executive Officer; Dale Gibbons, Chief Financial Officer; and Tim Bruckner, our Chief Banking Officer for Regional Banking will join for Q&A.



Before I hand the call over to Ken, please note that today's presentation contains forward-looking statements