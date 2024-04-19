Release Date: April 19, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the expected trends for noninterest-bearing deposits and the impact of no rate cuts on these?

A: David Jackson Turner, Senior EVP & CFO, noted that noninterest-bearing deposits are expected to stabilize in the low 30% range. The bank aims to grow these balances through new accounts, benefiting from business and population growth in the Southeast. Despite competitive pressures, the lack of significant loan growth industry-wide has somewhat tempered the competition for deposits.

Q: What are your expectations for loan growth, particularly in the second half of the year?

A: David Jackson Turner explained that consumer loans have been stable, but commercial loans show variability by industry. Regions Financial anticipates modest loan growth, focusing on client selectivity and risk management rather than aggressive expansion.

Q: Can you provide more details on the operational losses noted this quarter?

A: John M. Turner, President, CEO & Director, clarified that there were no new significant events contributing to operational losses, which were mainly due to longer-than-expected tail effects from previous issues. He expressed confidence in the measures implemented to manage these losses.

Q: How does the softer loan growth outlook align with your net interest income (NII) guidance?

A: David Jackson Turner maintained the NII guidance, noting that expected loan growth was not a significant factor in their original NII projections for 2024. The guidance anticipates stability and growth in NII in the latter half of the year, driven by asset yield improvements and better deposit cost management.

Q: Could you discuss the impact of the securities repositioning mentioned in the earnings presentation?

A: The CFO highlighted that recent securities repositioning is expected to have a modest positive impact on net interest margin, contributing a few basis points. The strategy aims to optimize the balance sheet against the backdrop of current market conditions.

Q: What are the expectations for credit performance and provisioning moving forward?

A: John M. Turner noted that credit metrics are normalizing towards pre-pandemic levels, with specific stress observed in certain industry sectors. The bank feels well-reserved against potential losses, with a focus on maintaining robust credit risk management practices.

