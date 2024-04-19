Release Date: April 19, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Olivier, can you discuss the current oil and gas cycle and how recent contract and rig awards are shaping your outlook?

A: Olivier Le Peuch - CEO & Director, Schlumberger Limited: The cycle is characterized by strong fundamentals, with increasing energy demand and a focus on energy security, particularly in Asia. The market is supported by significant investments in capacity expansion and both short-cycle and long-cycle projects. This is leading to a stronger pipeline of projects, which is expected to prolong the cycle beyond previous expectations.

Q: How is the adoption of the DELFI platform progressing, and what are your expectations for digital growth?

A: Olivier Le Peuch - CEO & Director, Schlumberger Limited: Adoption continues to trend favorably, with quarter-over-quarter expansion. We aim for digital revenue growth in the high teens for the year, supported by increasing customer realization of the need for efficiency and lower-carbon solutions.

Q: Can you elaborate on the timing of the ChampionX deal and how it relates to the OpEx and CapEx cycles in the industry?

A: Olivier Le Peuch - CEO & Director, Schlumberger Limited: The acquisition is aligned with a strategic shift towards enhancing our capabilities in production chemicals and artificial lift solutions, areas we expect to see increased demand and innovation. This is not about anticipating a slowdown in CapEx but rather enhancing our OpEx offerings to meet growing and evolving market needs.

Q: What synergies do you anticipate from the ChampionX acquisition, and how confident are you in achieving these, especially the revenue synergies?

A: Stephane Biguet - Executive VP & CFO, Schlumberger Limited: We project $400 million in annual synergies within three years, with about 75% from cost savings and 25% from initial revenue synergies. The cost savings will largely come from internalizing spend and G&A efficiencies, while revenue synergies will be driven by leveraging our combined capabilities and market positions.

Q: How do you view the spending landscape in Saudi Arabia, especially with recent shifts towards gas development?

A: Olivier Le Peuch - CEO & Director, Schlumberger Limited: Saudi Arabia's focus is shifting towards gas, with plans to increase gas capacity significantly by 2030. This shift is expected to result in a net increase in rig counts, particularly onshore, which aligns well with our technology and market positioning in the region.

Q: What are your expectations for North America's market performance through the rest of the year?

A: Olivier Le Peuch - CEO & Director, Schlumberger Limited: We anticipate low single-digit sequential growth in North America, with the full-year performance expected to be muted due to ongoing market softness and capital discipline. However, this is expected to be offset by stronger international market performance.

